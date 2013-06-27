BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission refers ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to tribunal for adjudication
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
(Corrects figures for balance of payments in 4th, 5th paragraphs)
MUMBAI, June 27 India's March quarter current account deficit was $18.1 billion, or 3.6 percent of GDP, lower than expected and below the $21.7 billion deficit a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.
A Reuters poll had forecast the March quarter current account deficit at $21.59 billion, or 4.4 percent of GDP.
The current account gap for the full fiscal year that ended in March 2013 was $87.8 billion, which was 4.8 percent of GDP, compared with $78.2 billion a year earlier.
The balance of payments for the January-March quarter was a $2.68 billion surplus, compared with a $5.7 billion deficit a year earlier.
For fiscal year 2012/13, the balance of payments surplus was $3.83 billion, compared with a deficit of $12.8 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Tony Munroe)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Updates to open)