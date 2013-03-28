(Updates to add details, quotes)
By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, March 28 India's current account deficit
widened to a record high 6.7 percent of GDP in the December
quarter, driven by heavy oil and gold imports and muted exports,
in a worse-than-expected performance that will keep the rupee
currency under pressure.
While robust inbound investments into equity and debt have
enabled India to fund the gap, these flows can be fickle and a
sharp reversal, possibly triggered by an external shock, would
leave India's balance of payments at risk.
The current account deficit was $32.63 billion
in the three months through December, compared with $22.3
billion in the September quarter and $20.16 billion in the
December quarter of 2011. Economists had generally expected the
deficit to be equivalent to just over 6 percent of GDP.
However, economists do foresee the current account gap
narrowing in the March quarter and beyond.
That should give some relief for policymakers also
struggling to inject momentum in an economy that appears set to
show its slowest growth in a decade, with growth of 5 percent
expected for the fiscal year ending this month, while also
trying to stifle inflationary pressures.
"We expect gold imports to ease going forward, exports to
improve and oil imports to grow at a single digit given that
global oil prices probably won't go up sharply," said Shivam
Chakravarti, economist at HDFC Bank.
For April-December, the current account deficit was $71.7
billion, or 5.4 percent of GDP.
Net dollar inflows into stocks and bonds in 2012 totalled
around $31 billion, and the rupee moved in a band of
48.60-57.32 to the dollar.
The rupee ended at 54.28/29 per dollar on Thursday. The data
was released after the onshore currency market closed.
Many economists and traders expect the currency to come
under pressure later in the year with a national election due by
May 2014, which could make the Congess-led minority coalition
wary of introducing politically unpopular reforms.
India ran a marginal balance of payments surplus
of $781 million for the October-December quarter thanks to
robust dollar inflows, compared with a deficit of $158 million
in the previous quarter, data from the Reserve Bank of India
showed.
"The pickup in capital flows was mainly due to foreign
portfolio investment which rose to $8.6 billion during Q3 of
2012-13 from $1.8 billion in Q3 of previous year," the RBI said.
So far in 2013, net dollar inflows into equity and debt
markets have totalled $12.70 billion.
The rupee was the third worst performing currency in Asia in
2012, even though net inflows into Indian stocks were the
highest in the region. The rupee closed 2012 at 55.00
per dollar, having lost 3.3 percent of its value over the year.
India's financial account, which includes foreign direct
investment, portfolio investment and overseas borrowing by
Indian companies, showed a surplus of $31.1 billion in the
December quarter, compared with $24.2 billion in the previous
quarter.
The fiscal deficit during the April-February
period was 5.07 trillion rupees ($93.23 billion), or 97.4
percent of the budgeted full fiscal year 2012/13 target, data
earlier on Thursday showed.
