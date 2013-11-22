Nov 22 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India raises 150 billion rupees via sale of bonds - cbank

* India cbank: cut-off price for 7.28 percent 2019 bond at 92.97 rupees, yield at 8.9190 percent; fully sold

* India cbank sets cut-off for new 10-year 2023 bond at 8.83 percent; fully sold

* India cbank: cut-off price for 8.32 percent 2032 bond 91.87 rupees, yield at 9.2391 percent; fully sold

* India cbank: cut-off price for 8.30 percent 2042 bond at 90.29 rupees, yield at 9.2679 percent; fully sold