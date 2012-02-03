* Bidding open for two hours from 10:30 a.m/0500 GMT

* Results due after 2:30 p.m./0900 GMT

* Forecast cut-off prices:

* --2018 bond at 100.25 rupees

* --2022 bond at 99.66 rupees

* --2024 bond at 107.15 rupees

* --2032 bond at 97.95 rupees

MUMBAI, Feb 3 The Reserve Bank of India is expected to buy 8.24 percent bonds maturing in 2018 at 100.25 rupees, yielding 8.1836 percent, at an open market operation on Friday, a Reuters poll of six traders showed.

Government securities to be bought by the RBI through open market operation are 8.24 percent 2018; 8.20 percent 2022; 9.15 percent 2024; and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds.

The 2022 bonds would fetch 99.66 rupees for a yield of 8.2499 percent, and the 2024 bonds would be bought at 107.15 rupees for a yield of 8.2319 percent, the poll showed.

The 2032 bonds may be bought at 97.95 rupees, yielding 8.4943 percent, according to the poll.

Traders broadly expect about 60 billion rupees ($1.22 billion) of bonds to be bought by the RBI at the auction.

Following are the detailed results of the poll: ------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.24 pct 2018 bond Maturity date : Apr. 22, 2018 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Feb. 6, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 6 Median forecast : 100.25 rupees (8.1836 percent) Average forecast : 100.41 rupees (8.1516 percent) Highest Forecast : 101.75 rupees (7.8743 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.64 rupees (8.3111 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.20 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : Feb. 15, 2022 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Feb. 6, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 6 Median forecast : 99.66 rupees (8.2499 percent) Average forecast : 99.97 rupees (8.2042 percent) Highest Forecast : 101.75 rupees (7.9430 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.55 rupees (8.2663 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 9.15 pct 2024 bond Maturity date : Nov. 14, 2024 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Feb. 6, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 107.15 rupees (8.2319 percent) Average forecast : 107.19 rupees (8.2274 percent) Highest Forecast : 107.41 rupees (8.2002 percent) Lowest Forecast : 107.10 rupees (8.2380 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Feb. 15, 2032 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Feb. 6, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 97.95 rupees (8.4943 percent) Average forecast : 98.02 rupees (8.4867 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.37 rupees (8.4497 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.90 rupees (8.4996 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 49 rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)