MUMBAI Jan 1 India's central bank said on Tuesday the monetary policy department will directly report to Governor Duvvuri Subbarao till further orders, with Subir Gokarn's term as a deputy governor coming to a close.
The departments of economic and policy research and statistics and information management will also report to the governor, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.
Gokarn's three-year term was supposed to end on Nov. 24, but was extended to Dec. 31. He was in charge of the monetary policy department among others, and also represented the RBI at the G-20 Deputies' forum. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)
