NEW DELHI Nov 17 India's central bank will be careful about using foreign exchange reserves excessively to protect depreciation of the rupee, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, told CNBC TV channel on Thursday.

The partially convertible rupee was trading little changed at 50.72/73 per dollar, a day after falling as low as 50.96 -- its weakest since March 31, 2009. (Reporting by Swati Bhat)