MUMBAI, June 4 India's central bank has some room to reduce policy rates following a moderate core inflation and soft global oil prices, a deputy central banker said on Monday.

Subir Gokarn was speaking to television channel CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of a investor conference in Mumbai.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to its lowest level in two-and-half months at 8.31 percent in early trade on expectations of a rate cut as early as this month.

The Reserve Bank of India will announce its mid-quarter policy review on June 18.

Gokarn added that the lower-than-expected economic growth will have some bearing on the central bank's projection of GDP growth for the 2012/13 fiscal year that began in April.

India's economic growth slumped to 5.3 percent - its lowest level in nine years - in the first three months of 2012 from a year earlier, marking a dramatic slide in the fortunes of a country whose economy was boasting nearly double-digit growth before the global recession. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; editing by Malini Menon)