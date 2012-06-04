Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
MUMBAI, June 4 India's central bank has some room to reduce policy rates following a moderate core inflation and soft global oil prices, a deputy central banker said on Monday.
Subir Gokarn was speaking to television channel CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of a investor conference in Mumbai.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to its lowest level in two-and-half months at 8.31 percent in early trade on expectations of a rate cut as early as this month.
The Reserve Bank of India will announce its mid-quarter policy review on June 18.
Gokarn added that the lower-than-expected economic growth will have some bearing on the central bank's projection of GDP growth for the 2012/13 fiscal year that began in April.
India's economic growth slumped to 5.3 percent - its lowest level in nine years - in the first three months of 2012 from a year earlier, marking a dramatic slide in the fortunes of a country whose economy was boasting nearly double-digit growth before the global recession. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; editing by Malini Menon)
Jun 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE148I14QQ7 INDIABULLS HOUSING 90D 12-Jun-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 125 99.9487