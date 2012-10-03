US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
CHENNAI Oct 3 India's June quarter current account deficit is still outside the comfort zone, the Reserve Bank of India's deputy governor Subir Gokarn said.
The country's current account deficit fell to $16.55 billion in the June quarter, down from an all time high of $21.76 billion in the March quarter, and also below the $17.54 billion deficit posted in the June quarter last year.
Gokarn spoke on the sidelines of an industry event in the southern city of Chennai on Wednesday. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct
