MUMBAI Dec 12 The Indian government is expected to notify on reducing withholding tax on rupee-denominated infrastructure bonds soon, the Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said.

Khan was speaking at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

He also said the central bank was considering whether foreign investors can be allowed to participate in currency futures trading. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)