* Will ensure liquidity in high stress situations: cbank
deputy
* Impact of rate hikes visible: cbank deputy
* India's new 10 year bond yield falls after comments
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Nov 11 India's central bank
will consider injecting liquidity into the banking system only
if the current large deficit persists over a longer time even as
the interest cycle may have peaked, a deputy governor said on
Friday.
"It is early, it has not yet become a persistent pattern. We
will keep watching," Subir Gokarn, who handles monetary policy
at the central bank said on the sidelines of an industry event.
India raised only 90 billion rupees at a bond auction on
Friday against the targeted 130 billion rupees, devolving a
large amount on primary dealers and even rejecting all bids for
the shorter paper on offer. Earlier this week a part of the cash
management bills on offer remained unsold.
Gokarn's comments and the central bank rejecting some bids
helped to provide some succor to a battered bond market helping
cool yields.
India's 10-year benchmark bond yield
dropped 10 basis points after the comments. The yield on the
paper closed at 8.94 percent after rising to 9 percent intraday.
It has closed at 8.90 percent Wednesday.
"There is short covering being triggered due to the
cancellation of the auction via bids rejection. However, this is
only a short-term rally and will not last, unless the central
bank conducts open market operations," the head of fixed income
trading at a foreign bank said.
The market was closed Thursday for a local holiday.
Participants in the debt market have been expecting the
central bank to stimulate the demand for excess debt supplies by
pumping in liquidity through open market operations after the
cash crunch at banks touched 1.27 trillion rupees on Friday.
Gokarn said that the extended rate hike cycle, which has
made the RBI one of the most aggressive central banks in the
world, may have peaked.
The RBI has raised interest rates 13 times since March 2010
in a bid to control inflation, which has topped 9 percent for
nearly a year.
However, after the last rate hike in October, it signalled a
potential pause when it meets to review its monetary policy in
December, and said more hikes may not be needed going ahead if
inflation sticks to the central's bank's projected trajectory.
"There is an element in that guidance which suggests that
the interest rate cycle has peaked," Gokarn said referring to
the RBI's policy guidance last month.
He said that guidance was based on the expectation that the
inflation number will start easing out from December onwards.
The impact of rate hikes by the RBI has had a visible
impact on growth but the overall deceleration in demand will
help stabilise inflation going forward, he said.
However, Brent crude prices which firmed on Friday to the
$114 per barrel mark, along with the recent increase in petrol
prices are likely to add to the inflationary fire.
Gokarn said that if oil prices hovers $110 to the $115 per
barrel mark, it may impact investments.
He reiterated the central bank position that the RBI has no
exchange rate target for the rupee and the economy may have to
live with a depreciating rupee "as difficult as it is".
The rupee closed at 50.1150/1250 per dollar from
Wednesday's close of 50.1750/1850, after touching a low of
50.42, a level last seen on April 28, 2009 on weak domestic
shares, as some corporates were selling dollars arresting the
fall.
The partially convertible rupee has been the worst
performing currency in Asia so far this year, having shed more
than 9 percent against the dollar as the greenback left Indian
markets on the back of fears of an eurozone debt crisis.
Writing by Abhijit Neogy, Editing by Subhadip Sircar