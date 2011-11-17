* Demand side pressures on inflation starting to ease -
cbank dep
* Says no change in policy stance on CRR as of now
(Updates with background, quotes, details)
By Swati Bhat and Aditya Phatak
NEW DELHI, Nov 17 India's central bank
will be careful about using foreign exchange reserves
aggressively to protect depreciation of the rupee, Subir Gokarn,
a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, told television
channel CNBC TV-18 on Thursday.
The central bank has maintained in the past that it does not
target a specific level for the rupee but steps in only
to iron out currency volatility.
At noon (0630 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was
little changed at 50.70/71 per dollar. On Wednesday, it had
dropped to 50.96 -- its weakest since March 31, 2009.
Rupee has been the worst performing currency in Asia so far
this year, having shed nearly 11.8 percent of its value. It is
down 13.4 percent from its 2011 high reached in late July.
"They (forex reserves) are a result of excess of capital
inflows over the current account deficit and to that extent they
reflect the cushion that we have against our external
liabilities," Gokarn said.
"So the use of reserves aggressively to defend the exchange
rate which may not be defensible beyond a point means we that
end up with the same pressures and with a lower cushion. So we
will be very careful about how we use our reserves".
A widening trade deficit led mainly by rapidly slowing
exports has also pressured the rupee.
The deputy governor also said demand-side pressures on
inflation are starting to ease, a factor the central bank
will take into account in deciding the course of
monetary action at its December policy review.
In its October policy review the RBI had said that if
inflationary pressures start easing by December, there may not
be a need to hike rates further. Earlier this week, Gokarn had
said the RBI would stick to that guidance for now.
Gokarn also belied fears that the Indian economy has moved
down to a lower growth trajectory of 6 to 6.5 percent for the
next couple of years.
"Obviously there are shocks that might be persistent that
could take you to below 7 (percent) for some period of time but
6 to 6.5 percent is not reasonably unlikely", he said.
LIQUIDITY WOES TO PERSIST
Gokarn said that he expects the liquidity shortage in the
markets to persist for the next few weeks, but the RBI is not
considering a change in its stance on cash reserve ratio (CRR),
or the proportion of deposits that banks must mandatorily set
aside as cash with the central bank, at the moment.
On Wednesday, banks had borrowed 1.04 trillion rupees from
the RBI's repo window, and 1.06 trillion the day before, both
nearly double the daily borrowing at the end of the first week
of November, reflecting the extent of cash squeeze.
"CRR is seen by us as a part of the monetary (policy) dash
board and so to use it as a tactical instrument ... we are not
at that position," Gokarn told reporters.
The RBI on Wednesday said it will buyback bonds
from the market to ease the liquidity crunch, a move which is
expected to cool the sharp spike in yields that have raised the
government's borrowing costs.
"The OMO doesn't signal any change in the monetary policy
stance, but CRR change runs the risk of it", Gokarn said.
The central bank does not have a roadmap for bond buybacks
but is an instrument that the bank was using to respond to
certain stresses in the system, he said.
(Writing by Abhijit Neogy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)