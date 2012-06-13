MUMBAI, June 13 Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty got an extension of three months, starting Thursday, a release from the central bank said on Wednesday.

"The Government of India today re-appointed Dr. K. C. Chakrabarty as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for a further period of three months beyond June 14, 2012 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the release said.

The deputy governor, who was appointed on June 15, 2009, handles departments including customer services, administration and personnel management, rural planning & credit and urban banks.

He is also the Alternate Appellate Authority under the Right to Information Act, 2005. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)