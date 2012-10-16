(Updates to add details, quotes)
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI Oct 16 India's fiscal deficit needed to
be brought under control, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank
of India said on Tuesday, days after the finance minister
called on the central bank to take "calibrated risks" to support
the struggling economy.
Despite government pressure on the RBI to ease monetary
policy, most market participants expect the central bank to
leave rates unchanged at its policy review on Oct. 30, due to
concerns over inflation and the fiscal deficit.
"As we have articulated time and again, it (monetary policy)
has to be in tandem with the fiscal policy," H.R. Khan, a deputy
governor of the RBI, said in answer to questions levelled during
a banking conference.
"It has to be a joint venture. It is not a solo play. Fiscal
deficit is one major concern in the macroeconomic scenario so
that has to be handled ... Supply-side response is also needed
for inflation management."
Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram told Reuters in an
interview in Tokyo on Saturday that the government was committed
to bringing about a "fiscal correction".
Chidambaram, who was appointed in August, said he hoped that
fiscal measures taken so far and planned in the future would
encourage the RBI to take some "calibrated risks".
A government panel warned last month had taken the country
to a "fiscal precipice" and could hit 6.1 percent of GDP in the
current fiscal year to March 2013.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield eased
marginally by one basis point to 8.16 percent as some traders
drew comfort from Khan's comments about moving in tandem.
Inflation data released on Monday had all but dashed slim
hopes of a rate cut this month. The data showed September
headline inflation at a 10-month high of 7.81 percent. The RBI's
policy repo rate currently stands at 8 percent.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)