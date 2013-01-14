Hong Kong shares rise to near 2-year high on bullish global equities
June 2 Hong Kong stocks closed the week at a near two-year high, supported by an upbeat mood in global equity markets and continuous money inflows from China.
MUMBAI Jan 14 Urjit Patel has taken over as a deputy governor of India's central bank, it said in a statement on Monday.
Patel has been appointed for a period of three years starting from Jan. 11, the Reserve Bank of India said.
Prior to this, Patel was adviser (energy and infrastructure) at the Boston Consulting Group.
He replaced Subir Gokarn, who was heading the monetary policy department, after his term as a deputy governor ended on Dec. 31, 2012. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
HONG KONG, June 2 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were slightly firmer on Friday with Chinese property developers back in favour.