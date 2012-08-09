MUMBAI Aug 9 The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said its board approved transfer of 160.1 b illion rupees ($2.9 billion) dividend or surplus profit to the government for the accounting year ended June 30, lower th a n market estimates, further easing cash with banks.

Market participants had expected a dividend payout of about 250-300 billion rupees. The RBI follows a July-to-June accounting year. In the previous year, it paid a dividend of 150.09 billion rupees.

Liquidity has eased considerably since early July as indicated by the sharp drop in banks' borrowing from the RBI's daily repo window, helped by increased government spending and cash injection by the central bank through its open market operations (OMO).

Average liquidity deficit with banks has come down to around 500 billion rupees from close to 1 trillion rupees at June-end.

The central bank has been infusing money into the banking system since April to prevent choking up of credit.

While the RBI has infused 860 billion rupees through OMO so far since the beginning of the current fiscal year in April, it also allowed banks to take higher refinance from the central bank for export credit.

In its July policy review, the RBI unexpectedly cut banks' mandatory minimum investment target in government bonds by 1 percentage point to 23 percent, freeing up more funds for lending.

Analysts expect cash conditions to remain easy at least till mid-September, when advance tax payments by companies are likely to strain liquidity in the system.

India's cash rate, or the overnight rate at which banks lend to other banks, hovered around the key repo rate of 8 percent. ($1=55.2 India rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)