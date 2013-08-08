MUMBAI Aug 8 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday its board approved the transfer of 330.10 billion rupees ($5.4 billion) dividend or surplus profit to the government for the accounting year ended June 30, 2013.

Market participants had expected a dividend payout of 330-350 billion rupees. The RBI follows a July to June accounting year. In the previous year, it paid a dividend of 160.10 billion rupees. ($1=60.9 India rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)