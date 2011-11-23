MUMBAI Nov 23 The Reserve Bank of India has eased overseas borrowing rules for local corporates by raising the ceiling for the interest that firms can pay for borrowing abroad.

The move is on "a review of the developments in the global financial markets and current macroeconomic conditions," the central bank said in a release.

The all-in-cost ceiling over 6 month LIBOR for average maturity of three and up to five year has been raised to 350 basis points from 300 bps, it said.

It kept unchanged the ceiling in case of maturity over five years at 500 bps.

India's central bank also directed that funds raised abroad meant for rupee expenditure in India would have to be brought in immediately to local rupee accounts.

The new rules would be effective immediately while the all-in-cost ceiling will hold until March 31, 2012 after which it will come up for review, the RBI said.

For the complete release on the RBI website, see:

here

(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)