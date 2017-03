MUMBAI, June 25 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it discontinued external commercial borrowings in renminbi with immidiate effect as this facility has remained unused so far.

The RBI had in 2011 allowed Indian infrastructure companies to borrow overseas in renminbi under approval route with an annual cap of $1 billion. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)