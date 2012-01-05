Jan 5 India's central bank said on
Thursday that overseas borrowings up to $20 million in a
financial year will have a minimum average maturity of three
years under the automatic approval route, the Reserve Bank of
India said in a statement.
The central bank said borrowings above $20 million and up to
$750 million will have minimum average maturity of five years,
it said.
Earlier in September, the RBI raised the amount corporates
can borrow to $750 million in a financial year from $500 million
previously.
The RBI said that eligible borrowers under the automatic
route can raise overseas convertible bonds up to $750 million or
equivalent per financial year.
Corporates in specified service sectors such as hospitals,
hotels, and software can raise convertible bonds up to $200
million in a fiscal year as long as they do not use the proceeds
for acquiring land, it said.
(Reporting By Neha Arora)