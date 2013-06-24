MUMBAI, June 24 India's central bank has made it
easier for property developers to access foreign money in an
effort to spur low-cost housing projects, such as slum
rehabilitation.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the limit of $1
billion that can be borrowed through the external commercial
borrowing (ECB) scheme to the 2014-2015 financial year from this
year.
It will also allow companies to hedge the entire borrowing,
protect them from any sharp depreciation of the rupee against
the dollar.
"The ECB availed of by developers and builders shall be
swapped into rupees for the entire maturity on a fully hedged
basis," the RBI said in a notification on Monday.
The central bank also reduced the minimum experience
companies have to have to undertake these projects to 3 years
from 5 years.
The Reserve Bank also scrapped the minimum paid-up capital
of 500 million rupees ($8.38 million) for property developers.
The Indian rupee slumped to an all-time low of
59.9850 to the dollar last week and foreign investors have been
selling Indian debt, with many of them incurring losses due to
their unhedged currency exposure.
($1=59.7 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Louise Heavens)