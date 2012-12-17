MUMBAI Dec 17 The Reserve Bank of India on Monday allowed property developers to borrow money overseas through external commercial borrowing (ECB) for funding low-cost housing projects.

Housing finance companies can also avail of ECB for financing prospective owners of low-cost housing units, the central bank said in a statement.

The application for ECB would have to be sent to the central bank for approval, it said. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)