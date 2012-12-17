US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
MUMBAI Dec 17 The Reserve Bank of India on Monday allowed property developers to borrow money overseas through external commercial borrowing (ECB) for funding low-cost housing projects.
Housing finance companies can also avail of ECB for financing prospective owners of low-cost housing units, the central bank said in a statement.
The application for ECB would have to be sent to the central bank for approval, it said. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)
