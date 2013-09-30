MUMBAI, Sept 30 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday companies will not be allowed to refinance their external commercial borrowings (ECBs) at a higher all-in-cost from their existing level starting Oct 1.

In April 2012, the RBI had allowed borrowers that wanted to refinance their existing ECBs to raise funds at a higher all-in-cost, with central bank approval, to make it easier for companies to access funds. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Tony Munroe)