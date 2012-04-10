April 10 The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday
reiterated its concerns on inflation and a widening current
account deficit in a meeting with economists a week before its
annual monetary policy review, according to two economists who
were there.
A Reuters poll of 20 economists issued on Tuesday showed the
RBI is expected to cut rates for the first time in three years
to give a boost to slowing growth, although the continued risk
of inflation is seen squeezing the room for rate cuts.
"Going by the risks highlighted, the monetary policy
response could be muted," an economist present at the meeting
told Reuters, declining to be identified because the meeting was
off-the-record.
"The RBI wanted to solicit our view on the growth situation
and they wanted to know the impact of a rate cut on the
investment scenario," the economist said.
Investment in India has slowed in recent months, in part
because of high borrowing costs after 13 interest rate increases
between March 2010 and October 2011.
Last week, the RBI met with top bankers and primary dealers
as part of its series of meetings ahead of its annual policy
release.
India's balance of payments slipped into negative territory
for the first time in three years and the current account
deficit widened to $19.6 billion in the December quarter as
exports slumped and imports rose.
"The RBI gave an overview of the economy, highlighting
concerns to both inflation and growth, which seemed nothing
different from their last policy review," said another economist
who attended the meeting.
In its mid-quarter policy review in March, the central bank
left rates unchanged and warned of resurgent inflation risks, a
hawkish stance that disappointed investors hoping for the first
rate cut since April 2009.
India's February headline inflation, which is based on the
wholesale price index, picked up for the first time
in five months to 6.95 percent from a year earlier after a spike
in vegetable prices fanned food inflation.
Many economists have scaled down their expectations for rate
cuts this year in India, given worry about inflation and high
global oil prices.
(Editing by Tony Munroe)