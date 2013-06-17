MUMBAI, June 17 The Reserve Bank of India kept
interest rates unchanged on Monday after cutting them in each of
its previous three policy reviews, warning of upward risks to
inflation posed by a falling rupee and increases in food prices.
The RBI also called for vigilance over global economic
uncertainty, citing the risks of a reversal of capital flows
from emerging markets. Such outflows would exacerbate the
country's high current account deficit.
As expected, the Indian central bank left its policy repo
rate unchanged at 7.25 percent and kept the cash
reserve ratio (CRR), or the share of deposits banks
must keep with the central bank, steady at 4.00 percent, despite
falling inflation in recent months.
"It is only a durable receding of inflation that will open
up the space for monetary policy to continue to address risks to
growth," the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement
announcing its mid-quarter policy review.
A Reuters poll released on Thursday showed 28 of 38 analysts
expected the RBI to hold the repo rate steady and 30 of 34 saw
the CRR unchanged.
The central bank left rates on hold despite headline
wholesale price index inflation that fell to 4.7
percent in May, within its comfort zone, as well as an economy
that grew at just 5 percent in the fiscal year that ended in
March, its weakest in a decade.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Tony Munroe)