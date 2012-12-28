MUMBAI Dec 28 Risks to India's macro-economic
stability have increased on the back of an economic slowdown,
high inflation, and ballooning fiscal and current account
deficits, the Reserve Bank of India said in a report on Friday.
A slowdown in both domestic savings and investment demand,
as well as a moderation in consumption have also emerged as
threats to macroeconomic stability, the central bank said in its
financial stability report (FSR).
"The overall macro-economic risks in the Indian financial
system seem to have increased since the publication of the
previous FSR in June 2012," the RBI wrote in the report.
India's economy is expected to grow 5.7-5.9 percent for the
fiscal year ending in March, the slowest since 2002/03. Growth
prospects also remain below the recent trend of double-digits,
with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh this week calling the
five-year government plan for 8 percent expansion "ambitious."
The current account deficit also remains a concern as Asia's
third largest economy has seen exports fall due to weak demand
in key markets like the United States and Europe, while imports
of gold and oil have remained high.
On the fiscal side, the government could see a shortfall in
tax and non-tax revenue because of the economic slowdown, and is
at risk of overshooting its expenditure targets, the RBI said.
The RBI added data from banks showed a significant portion
of foreign exchange exposures at companies remained unhedged,
posing another risk to macro-economic stability.
"This is especially disquieting given that the exchange rate
volatility has been higher in India in comparison to other
emerging market currencies as well as those of advanced
economies," the central bank wrote in the report.
The RBI also said profitability at banks may come under
pressure in coming quarters with gross non-performing assets
(NPA) continuing to tread above the credit growth and on the
back of rising slippages.
State-run banks saw a high degree of deterioration in asset
quality compared with its peers. The gross NPA for all banks
rose to 3.6 percent at the end of September versus 2.9 percent
at the end of March, the central bank said.
The RBI said if the adverse macroeconomic conditions
persists, the system level gross NPA could rise from 3.6 percent
at end of September to 4 percent by end of March 2013 and 4.4
percent by end of March 2014.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rafael Nam)