MUMBAI Oct 28 The Reserve Bank of India said it
expects inflation to remain near current elevated levels for the
remainder of the fiscal year that ends in March, a day before it
is forecast to raise its policy interest rate for the second
consecutive review.
The central bank is widely expected to increase the repo
rate by 25 basis points on Tuesday to 7.75 percent
to fight inflation even as it continues to unwind its rupee
defense steps, a Reuters poll showed.
In its quarterly macroeconomic review on Monday, the RBI
said it expects a "modest improvement" in growth in the second
half of the fiscal year. Asia's third-largest economy grew at
4.4 percent in the three-months to June, the slowest in four
years.
"Both WPI (wholesale price index) and CPI (consumer price
index) inflation may stay range-bound around the current levels
that remain above comfort levels," it said in its report.
India's headline wholesale price index inflation
rose to a seven-month high 6.46 percent in September, driven by
food prices such as a 322 percent jump in the cost of onions,
while consumer inflation quickened to 9.84 percent.
In its report, the RBI noted that a drop in food inflation
is required to bring down broader consumer price inflation.
"However, pending sufficient supply responses, it is
important that monetary policy keeps a tight leash to prevent
relative price shocks in the current year from getting
generalised," it said.
