MUMBAI, June 17 The Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates
unchanged on Monday after cutting them in each of its previous three policy
reviews, warning of upward risks to inflation posed by a falling rupee and
increases in food prices.
The RBI also called for vigilance over global economic uncertainty, citing
the risks of a reversal of capital flows from emerging markets. Such outflows
would exacerbate the country's high current account deficit.
Following are highlights from the monetary policy statement:
POLICY MEASURES
* Keeps repo rate unchanged at 7.25 percent.
* Reverse repo rate stays at 6.25 percent.
* Cash reserve ratio unchanged at 4.00 percent.
* Marginal Standing Facility rate stays at 8.25 percent.
* Bank rate stays at 8.25 percent.
POLICY STANCE
* Only "durable" receding of inflation will open up space for monetary
policy to address growth risks.
* There are upside risks to inflation on rupee weakness, increases in
administered prices.
* Need to be vigilant about global uncertainty, rapid shift in risk
perceptions, impact on capital flows.
* Monetary policy stance to be determined by growth, inflation and balance
of payments situation in months ahead.
CURRENT ACCOUNT
* Main challenge is to reduce the current account deficit to a sustainable
level.
* Evidence suggests a moderation in gold imports could be underway in June.
* Perseverance with fiscal consolidation should help in mitigating risks to
outlook to fiscal and current account deficits.
* Softer global commodity prices, recent steps to dampen gold imports are
expected to moderate current account gap in 2013/14.
INFLATION, LIQUIDITY
* Inflation outlook will be influenced by "concerted" efforts to break
persistent food inflation.
* Upside pressures on the way forward from the pass-through of rupee
depreciation, recent increases in administered prices and persisting imbalances,
especially relating to food, pose risks of second-round effects.
* Lower bank borrowing from RBI repo window reflects sizable injection of
primary liquidity via OMO, decline in government cash balances.
