MUMBAI, June 11 The Reserve Bank of India on
Tuesday took measures to increase the supply of dollars in the
market including asking exporters to realise their dollar
earnings and get them back into the country within one year to
support a plunging rupee.
The central bank also hastened the process of dollar inflows
through online payment channels by increasing the amount that
exporters can bring back to $10,000 from $3000, it said in a
separate release on Tuesday.
The new norms will be applicable with immediate effect, the
Reserve Bank of India said.
Striking 58.98 per dollar at its weakest, the rupee had
plunged 3.25 percent this week, notching record lows for two
consecutive days.
These are the first few steps taken by the RBI to send a
signal of its intention to protect the rupee through
administrative measures. The central bank had done away with the
time limit for realisation and repatriation of export proceeds
in 2003.
However, dealers said the RBI needs to impose a cap on
banks' daily net open position in the forex market, similar to
the one done in 2012 to reduce speculative trades in the forex
market which is adding to the rupee slide.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Ron Askew)