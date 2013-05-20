US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
MUMBAI May 20 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it has cut the time that exporters have to bring back into the country the value of goods or software they have exported to nine months from 12.
It said its new guideline will take effect immediately and will be valid until the end of September.
here (Reporting by Shamik Paul)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.