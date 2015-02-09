MUMBAI Feb 9 The Reserve Bank of India asked banks to ensure they comply with rules regarding monitoring of export advances that flow into India, saying lenders needed to ensure that outbound shipments are carried out within the stipulated time frame.

"Banks should exercise proper due diligence and ensure compliance with KYC (know your customer) and AML (anti-money laundering) guidelines so that only bonafide export advances flow into India," the RBI said in a statement on Monday.

The central bank also said "chronic defaulters" may be referred to the government's Directorate of Enforcement (DoE) for further investigation.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)