MUMBAI Feb 11 The Reserve Bank of India placed
some new restrictions on banks' group exposure limits, including
the single intra-group exposure limit at 10 percent of paid-up
capital for regulated entities and 5 percent for unregulated
ones.
It also placed an aggregate group exposure limit for
intra-group transactions at 20 percent for all financial and
non-financial entities in the group taken together and 10
percent for non-financial and unregulated entities.
These new rules will be applicable from Oct. 1, 2014, the
RBI said, adding that in case a bank's current intra-group
exposure is more than the limits stipulated, it should bring
down them down before March 31, 2016.
"The exposure beyond permissible limits subsequent to March
31, 2016, if any, would be deducted from Common Equity Tier 1
capital of the bank," the RBI said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)