MUMBAI Nov 9 Indian central bank tightened rules monitoring loans to farmers under a special subsidy scheme and asked banks to strengthen their scrutiny to ensure no funds are diverted.

The Reserve Bank of India added that some borrowers of these agricultural loans, which are given at a reduced interest rate of 7 percent, have diverted the funds and, at times, invested them in fixed deposits which earn higher interest rates.

The RBI requested banks "ensure that all crop loans for which interest subvention is being claimed are being used for the stated purpose and that there is no diversion of funds," according to its statement.

The central bank added banks should ensure these subsidised farming loans are only given to qualified recipients.

In 2006-07, the government had introduced a popular crop loan scheme which allowed borrowers to receive short-term crop loans of up to 300,000 rupees at 7 percent interest rate, which is reduced to 4 percent if repaid on time. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)