MUMBAI Jan 24 India's central bank relaxed on
Thursday some of the investment rules for foreign institutional
investors (FIIs) buying into Indian debt as part of a
long-expected $10 billion increase in corporate and government
debt limits.
The Reserve Bank of India notified the limits on government
bond investments would be raised by $5 billion to $25 billion
for FIIs, and by $5 billion to $50 billion across corporate
bonds. The measures had been previously announced by the
government.
As part of the increase in government debt limits, the RBI
announced the removal of the clause that had mandated first time
FII purchasers of dated government bonds must buy securities
with at least three-year residual maturity.
As a result, these buyers will not longer face any maturity
restrictions on dated government securities.
Regarding corporate bonds, the RBI added FIIs would not able
to buy certificates of deposits or commercial paper as part of
the enhanced $5 billion limit.
The RBI also removed the one-year lock-in period for $22
billion investments in infrastructure bonds.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)