MUMBAI May 29 India's central bank has proposed to the finance ministry reducing the minimum lock-in debt investment periods for foreign institutional investors as a way to boost inflows and help protect a weakening rupee, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of India also proposed recasting the investment limits within the country's existing debt categories to provide more flexibility to foreign investors, an official with direct knowledge of the proposal told Reuters.

He declined to be identified because the proposals have not been publicised.

The RBI is not in favour of increasing the overall foreign debt limits but has issued the proposal as another way to raise foreign inflows.

India allows foreign investors to buy up to $20 billion in general corporate debt, $25 billion in infrastructure debt, $15 billion in broader government debt. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)