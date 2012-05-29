(Updates with details)
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI May 29 India's central bank has proposed
to the finance ministry reducing the minimum lock-in debt
investment periods for foreign institutional investors as a way
to boost inflows and help protect a weakening rupee, a senior
official said on Tuesday.
The Reserve Bank of India has also proposed recasting the
investment limits within the country's existing debt categories,
an official with direct knowledge of the proposals told Reuters,
given more than a third of foreign investment limits across all
Indian debt categories are unutilised.
He declined to be identified because the proposals have not
been publicised. The finance ministry would make the final
decision on these suggestions.
The two proposals are intended to boost foreign inflows into
debt markets, without raising the overall debt amounts held by
foreign investors.
They are part of the RBI's suggestions to increase foreign
inflows into the country and help support a rupee that
has recently dropped to record lows against the dollar.
Shortening the lock-in periods could make Indian debt
holdings more attractive for foreign investors, especially at a
time when global risk aversion is making some wary of long-term
bets.
For example, some types of infrastructure bonds currently
have a 3-year lock in period, which analysts had said reduces
the appeal of these investments.
Furthermore, by recasting the debt limits within categories,
the RBI could increase limits for bonds that are attracting more
demand from foreign investors, such as government debt or
corporate debt with no lock-ins.
The RBI could then reduce limits that are proving less
popular. At the moment, despite a $17 billion cap for corporate
infrastructure bonds with three year lock-in periods, this
category has seen virtually no demand from foreign investors.
India allows foreign investors to buy up to $20 billion in
general corporate debt, $25 billion in infrastructure debt, and
$15 billion in broader government debt.
(Additional reporting by Suvashree DeyChoudhury; Editing by
Rafael Nam)