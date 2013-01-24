(Adds details, quotes)
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI Jan 24 India's central bank on Thursday
relaxed some of the rules for foreign institutional investors
(FIIs) buying into domestic debt as part of the government's
long-expected $10 billion increase in corporate and government
debt limits.
The Reserve Bank of India removed some of the restrictions
mandating FIIs must buy into debt with a minimum maturity, which
is known as the residual maturity. It also announced the removal
of rules requiring FIIs to hold infrastructure debt for at least
one year, in what is known as a lock-in provision.
RBI announced the eased restrictions in a notification
stating limits on government bond investments would be raised by
$5 billion to $25 billion for FIIs, and by $5 billion to $50
billion across corporate bonds.
The measures had been previously announced by the
government, but have not yet been formally unveiled by market
regulator Securities Exchange Board of India, which oversees
foreign investments into the country.
India is looking to attract foreign capital investment at a
time when Asia's third-largest economy is seeing its slowest
economic growth in a decade. Finance Minister P. Chidambaram is
currently overseas meeting investors in a four-city roadshow.
The measures were welcomed by bond investors. FIIs have long
complained about India's complicated system for investing in
debt, which includes different categories of investors and a
number of restrictions.
"The removal of lock-ins in infrastructure bonds and
residual maturity in government debt would increase operational
and portfolio management flexibility for foreign investors,"
said Arvind Chari, a debt fund manager at Quantum Asset
Management.
Quantum as a group manages and advises more than $1 billion
in equities and $250 million in fixed income.
As part of the increase in government debt limits, the RBI
announced removal of the clause that had mandated first time FII
purchasers of dated government bonds must buy securities with at
least three-year residual maturity.
As a result, these buyers will not longer face any maturity
restrictions on dated government securities, although they will
not be allowed to invest in short-term paper such as treasury
bills.
Regarding corporate bonds, the RBI added that FIIs would not
able to buy certificates of deposits or commercial paper as part
of the enhanced $5 billion limit.
The revised limit for non-infrastructure corporate bonds
will be available for investment by FIIs and long-term investors
such as sovereign wealth funds and multilateral agencies.
The RBI also removed the one-year lock-in period for the
majority of infrastructure bonds although it kept the rule that
FIIs must buy debt with a residual maturity period of at least
15 months.
