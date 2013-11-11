MUMBAI Nov 11 India's central bank said it
would allow foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to invest up
to $5 billion in credit-enhanced bonds issued locally by Indian
companies.
Credit-enhanced bonds are debt instruments that can be
issued by lower-rated companies to improve the credit profile of
their debt issuances.
Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank of India allowed
non-resident entities to provide credit enhancement to Indian
companies.
In a circular issued late on Monday, the Reserve Bank of
India said the $5 billion limit would be part of the overall $51
billion quota for corporate debt investment by FIIs.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma and Suvashree Dey Choudhury;
Editing by Kevin Liffey)