MUMBAI Jan 25 The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars in the foreign exchange market around the 50.25 rupee level to pull back the currency from its day's low, five traders said on Wednesday.

The rupee ended at 50.09/10 to the dollar, little changed from Tuesday's close of 50.07/08. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)