MUMBAI Feb 10The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars in the foreign exchange market around the 49.70-49.75 rupee level, pulling back the currency from its day's low, four traders said on Friday.

At 4:21 p.m. (1051 GMT), the rupee was at 49.53/54 to the dollar, after hitting a low of 49.76. It ended at 49.4975/5075 on Thursday. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)