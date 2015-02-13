MUMBAI Feb 13 The Reserve Bank of India allowed domestic investors to re-enter into a foreign currency-rupee swap deal if the underlying exposure of the original swap contract remained valid after the contract's expiration.

The RBI also said the relaxation would provide flexibility to eligible domestic individuals who enter into foreign currency-rupee swap contracts to hedge exchange rate or interest rate risk exposure.

For more details, please see: (bit.ly/19et3c8) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)