MUMBAI Jan 10 The Reserve Bank of India purchased a net $10.09 billion in the foreign exchange spot market in November, compared with $3.9 billion a month ago, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

The RBI bought $17.79 billion in November and sold $7.7 billion in the spot market, its monthly bulletin showed.

In the forward dollar market, outstanding dollar sales rose to $32.55 billion, compared with $14.46 billion a month ago. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)