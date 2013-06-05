BRIEF-Panacea Biotec launches vaccine, Easysix, for 6 preventable diseases
* Says introduces fully liquid hexavalent combination vaccine easysixtm for six preventable diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 5 The Reserve Bank of India is looking into a proposal to guarantee settlement of interest rate swaps and forward rupee rate agreements, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said in a speech on Wednesday.
Forward rate agreements and interest rate swap trades are being currently settled without guarantees.
The central bank is also working towards making guaranteed settlement of dollar/rupee mandatory, Subbarao added.
Subbarao added the government's proposal to create a board to regulate system financial risks raised questions about its mandate and runs counter to global trends. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudury; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Says introduces fully liquid hexavalent combination vaccine easysixtm for six preventable diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Iron ore traders rush to sell cargoes, buyers hold back -trader (Updates prices)
* On reconsideration, it has been decided that all agency banks' branches need not be opened on April 1, 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2nu1lR6