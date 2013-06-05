MUMBAI, June 5 The Reserve Bank of India is looking into a proposal to guarantee settlement of interest rate swaps and forward rupee rate agreements, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said in a speech on Wednesday.

Forward rate agreements and interest rate swap trades are being currently settled without guarantees.

The central bank is also working towards making guaranteed settlement of dollar/rupee mandatory, Subbarao added.

Subbarao added the government's proposal to create a board to regulate system financial risks raised questions about its mandate and runs counter to global trends. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudury; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)