MUMBAI Dec 20 India's central bank set a coupon of 8.15 percent for half-year from Dec. 21, 2012 to June 20, 2013 on 2020 floating rate bonds, it said in a release on Thursday.

The rate of interest on the FRB 2020 was set at average rate of the implicit yields at the cut-off prices of the last three auctions of government of India's 182-day Treasury Bills held up to the period preceding the coupon reset date, which is Dec. 21. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Jijo Jacob)