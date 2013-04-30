MUMBAI, April 30 India's central bank set a coupon of 7.62 percent on 2016 floating rate bonds (FRB) for the year from May 7, 2013 to May 6, 2014, it said in a release on Tuesday.

The variable base rate, based on the average rate of the implicit cut-off yields at the last three auctions of 364-day treasury bills, worked out to be 7.58 per cent, the central bank said. The mark-up decided in the auction held on May 6, 2004 was (+) 0.04 (plus 0.04). The coupon rate has been fixed accordingly, the RBI said. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)