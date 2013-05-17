MUMBAI May 17 India's central bank set a coupon of 7.54 percent on 2014 floating rate bonds (FRB) for the year from May 20, 2013 to May 19, 2014, it said in a release on Friday.

The variable base rate, based on the average rate of the implicit cut-off yields at the last three auctions of 364-day treasury bills, worked out to be 7.40 per cent, the central bank said.

The spread decided in the auction held on May 19, 2003 was (+) 0.14 (plus 0.14) percent. The coupon rate has been fixed accordingly, the RBI said. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)