MUMBAI, June 28 India's central bank set a coupon of 7.57 percent on 2015 floating rate bonds (FRB) for the year from July 2, 2013 to July 1, 2014, it said in a release on Friday.

The rate of interest on the FRB 2015 was set at a mark-up (as decided in the auction on July 1, 2004) over and above the variable base rate, the Reserve Bank of India said.

The variable base rate was the average rate of the implicit cut-off yields at the last three auctions of the 364-day treasury bills preceding the relative annual coupon reset date, which worked out to be 7.38 percent, the central bank said.

The mark-up decided in the auction on July 1, 2004 was (+) 0.19 (plus 0.19) percent. The coupon rate has been fixed at 7.57 per cent per annum accordingly, the RBI said. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)