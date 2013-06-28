MUMBAI, June 28 India's central bank set a coupon of 7.73 percent on 2017 floating rate bonds (FRB) for half-year July 2, 2013 to January 1, 2014, it said in a release on Friday.

The rate of interest on the FRB 2017 was set at a mark-up (as decided in the auction on July 1, 2002) over and above the variable base rate, the Reserve Bank of India said.

The variable base rate was the average rate of the implicit cut-off yields at the last six auctions of the 364-day treasury bills preceding the relative annual coupon reset date, which worked out to be 7.39 percent, the central bank said.

The mark-up decided in the auction on July 1, 2002 was (+) 0.34 percent. The coupon rate was fixed at 7.73 per cent per annum accordingly, the RBI said. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)