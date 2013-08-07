MUMBAI Aug 7 India's central bank set a coupon of 9.77 percent on 2015 floating rate bonds (FRB) for the year Aug. 10, 2013 to Aug. 9, 2014, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The rate of interest on the FRB 2015 was set at a mark-up (as decided in the auction on Aug. 9, 2004) over and above the variable base rate, the Reserve Bank of India said.

The variable base rate was the average rate of the implicit cut-off yields at the three auctions of the 364-day treasury bills held until the start of the respective annual coupon period, which worked out to be 9.27 percent, the central bank said.

The mark-up decided in the auction on Aug. 9, 2004 was (+) 0.50 percent. The coupon rate was fixed accordingly, the RBI said. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)