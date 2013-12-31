MUMBAI Dec 31 India's central bank set a coupon of 9.33 percent on 2017 floating rate bonds (FRB) for the half year from Jan. 2, 2014 to July 1, 2014, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The rate of interest on the FRB 2017 was set at the average rate of the implicit yields at the cut-off prices of the last six auctions of 364-day treasury bills which worked out to be 8.89 percent, the Reserve Bank of India said. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)