(Please read in headline and first paragraph 9.13 percent instead of 9.33 percent, and 8.99 percent instead of 8.89 percent to comply with an official correction from the RBI)

Dec 31 India's central bank set a coupon of 9.13 percent on 2017 floating rate bonds (FRB) for the half year from Jan. 2, 2014 to July 1, 2014, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The rate of interest on the FRB 2017 was set at the average rate of the implicit yields at the cut-off prices of the last six auctions of 364-day treasury bills which worked out to be 8.99 percent, the Reserve Bank of India said. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)